Rogue History

Did Pirates Really Sing Sea Shanties? It’s Complicated

Season 1 Episode 4 | 8m 36s

Songs like “A Pirate’s Life for Me” and “Dead Man’s Chest” are as prevalent in pirate lore as eye patches or treasure maps. These tunes, however, were written more than a hundred years after the golden age of piracy. Join us as we trace the roots of TikTok’s viral sea shanties and examine the types of music pirates likely heard on the open seas.

Aired: 01/04/23
Funding for ROGUE HISTORY is provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Extras
Watch 7:43
Rogue History
How The Aztec Empire Was Built By Spies
A network of traveling merchant-spies were essential to the expansion of the Aztec Empire.
Episode: S2 E8 | 7:43
Watch 7:37
Rogue History
The Secret Group That Planned Insurrection Against Slavery
The largest enslaved insurrection in US history was planned for 1856– and then called off.
Episode: S2 E7 | 7:37
Watch 9:56
Rogue History
These Hidden Figures Cracked an Impossible Soviet Code
A group of women mathematicians uncovered Soviet spies– but received none of the credit.
Episode: S2 E6 | 9:56
Watch 10:06
Rogue History
The Misunderstood Legacy of Ninjas
Ninjas are famous in popular culture, but behind the stereotypes lie a legendary history.
Episode: S2 E5 | 10:06
Watch 11:02
Rogue History
This Gender Nonconforming Secret Agent Almost Caused a War
Chevalier d’Eon was a spy, fencer, and gender identity trailblazer who blackmailed a King.
Episode: S2 E4 | 11:02
Watch 9:27
Rogue History
How A Spanish Chicken Farmer Tricked Hitler
“I wanted to start a personal war with Hitler. And I wanted to fight with my imagination.”
Episode: S2 E3 | 9:27
Watch 9:09
Rogue History
Traitor or Hero? The Black Musician Spying on His Community
This musician spied on Black socialists then criticized the government for being racist.
Episode: S2 E2 | 9:09
Watch 10:17
Rogue History
Spy Balloons Have A Longer, Weirder History Than You Think
A year into the Civil War, the Union Army unveiled their secret weapon: spy balloons.
Episode: S2 E1 | 10:17
Watch 9:50
Rogue History
The Truth About Hunting for Pirate Treasure
One pirate’s tale of buried treasure led to generations of treasure hunting.
Episode: S1 E8 | 9:50
Watch 9:29
Rogue History
The Obscure History of Japanese Sea Lords
Sea Lords were as vital to medieval Japan as samurai, so why were they called “pirates?”
Episode: S1 E7 | 9:29
