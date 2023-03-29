The Obscure History of Japanese Sea Lords

Extras
A network of traveling merchant-spies were essential to the expansion of the Aztec Empire.
The largest enslaved insurrection in US history was planned for 1856– and then called off.
A group of women mathematicians uncovered Soviet spies– but received none of the credit.
Ninjas are famous in popular culture, but behind the stereotypes lie a legendary history.
Chevalier d’Eon was a spy, fencer, and gender identity trailblazer who blackmailed a King.
“I wanted to start a personal war with Hitler. And I wanted to fight with my imagination.”
This musician spied on Black socialists then criticized the government for being racist.
A year into the Civil War, the Union Army unveiled their secret weapon: spy balloons.
One pirate’s tale of buried treasure led to generations of treasure hunting.
Though often overlooked, the Barbary pirates played a huge role in U.S. and world history.
