Rosie’s Switcheroo/Rosie’s Family Tree

The Fuentes Family visits Mexico City to spend Christmas with Abuela.
Rosie tries to be a reporter./Rosie thinks there’s a jalapeño giant in the neighborhood
Rosie rescues her doll before it’s donated./Rosie & Gatita help as volunteers.
Rosie tries to bring a watermelon to the family picnic./Rosie builds a dino cave for Iggy.
Rosie celebrates Dia de Muertos./Rosie celebrates Lunar New Year with The Lius.
Jun, Quinn and Rosie do the Dragon Dance with Grandpa Liu
Rosie goes to the Asian market to buy purple buns./Rosie assists Tía on a TV cooking show.
Rosie makes a dance party island. / Rosie becomes a mascot for Javi’s soccer team.
Rosie wants to be part of Neighborhood Market Day. / Rosie & Javi open a slime store.
Rosie runs for President of the Sandbox. / Rosie & friends try to save the dino parade.
The Fuentes’ go ice skating. / The Fuentes’ go to the desert to watch a meteor shower.