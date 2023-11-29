Asheville, North Carolina

Samantha kicks off her visit with a drive through the Blue Ridge Mountains. Stops include a visit to the Biltmore, the Eda Rhyne Distillery and an area known as The Block, the heart of the African American community. At Chai Pani, Samantha learns about spices from Chef Meherwan Irani. Samantha tours Citizen Vinyl, a historic space that houses a recording studio and a record pressing facility.