100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Samantha Brown's Places to Love

Asheville, North Carolina

Season 5 Episode 501 | 26m 46s

Samantha kicks off her visit with a drive through the Blue Ridge Mountains. Stops include a visit to the Biltmore, the Eda Rhyne Distillery and an area known as The Block, the heart of the African American community. At Chai Pani, Samantha learns about spices from Chef Meherwan Irani. Samantha tours Citizen Vinyl, a historic space that houses a recording studio and a record pressing facility.

Aired: 01/03/22 | Expires: 01/03/25
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 27:45
Samantha Brown's Places to Love
Victoria BC, Canada
Samantha roams around the jewel-like, coastal Canadian city of Victoria.
Episode: S7 E703 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Samantha Brown's Places to Love
Darwin, Australia
Samantha heads to Darwin to explore Aboriginal culture, beaches, and iconic animals.
Episode: S7 E701 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Samantha Brown's Places to Love
New Hampshire's Coast and More
Samantha explores the treasures of New Hampshire, visiting Manchester and Portsmouth.
Episode: S7 E704 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Samantha Brown's Places to Love
Route 66, Illinois
Samantha travels the Illinois stretch of Route 66, chock full of history and Americana!
Episode: S7 E702 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Samantha Brown's Places to Love
Jerusalem, Israel - Part One
Samantha takes a deep dive into Jerusalem's Old City.
Episode: S7 E709 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Samantha Brown's Places to Love
Portland, Oregon
Samantha figures out why Portland is called the City of Roses and discovers much more.
Episode: S7 E705 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Samantha Brown's Places to Love
Jerusalem, Israel - Part Two
Sam visits Jerusalem's Church of the Holy Sepulchre, a bird observatory and a market.
Episode: S7 E710 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Samantha Brown's Places to Love
Beer Wine and Spirits of the World
Samantha highlights the delicious beer, wine and spirits she has encountered.
Episode: S7 E708 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Samantha Brown's Places to Love
Melbourne, Australia
Melbourne is known as one of the world's most livable cities, and Sam finds out why.
Episode: S7 E706 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Samantha Brown's Places to Love
Newport, Rhode Island
Samantha shows us the history and beauty found in every corner of Newport.
Episode: S7 E707 | 27:45
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Samantha Brown's Places to Love Season 7
  • Samantha Brown's Places to Love Season 6
  • Samantha Brown's Places to Love Season 5
  • Samantha Brown's Places to Love
  • Samantha Brown's Places to Love
  • Samantha Brown's Places to Love Season 2
  • Samantha Brown's Place to Love
Watch 27:45
Samantha Brown's Places to Love
Jerusalem, Israel - Part One
Samantha takes a deep dive into Jerusalem's Old City.
Episode: S7 E709 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Samantha Brown's Places to Love
Jerusalem, Israel - Part Two
Sam visits Jerusalem's Church of the Holy Sepulchre, a bird observatory and a market.
Episode: S7 E710 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Samantha Brown's Places to Love
Beer Wine and Spirits of the World
Samantha highlights the delicious beer, wine and spirits she has encountered.
Episode: S7 E708 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Samantha Brown's Places to Love
Victoria BC, Canada
Samantha roams around the jewel-like, coastal Canadian city of Victoria.
Episode: S7 E703 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Samantha Brown's Places to Love
Darwin, Australia
Samantha heads to Darwin to explore Aboriginal culture, beaches, and iconic animals.
Episode: S7 E701 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Samantha Brown's Places to Love
Portland, Oregon
Samantha figures out why Portland is called the City of Roses and discovers much more.
Episode: S7 E705 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Samantha Brown's Places to Love
Melbourne, Australia
Melbourne is known as one of the world's most livable cities, and Sam finds out why.
Episode: S7 E706 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Samantha Brown's Places to Love
New Hampshire's Coast and More
Samantha explores the treasures of New Hampshire, visiting Manchester and Portsmouth.
Episode: S7 E704 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Samantha Brown's Places to Love
Newport, Rhode Island
Samantha shows us the history and beauty found in every corner of Newport.
Episode: S7 E707 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Samantha Brown's Places to Love
Route 66, Illinois
Samantha travels the Illinois stretch of Route 66, chock full of history and Americana!
Episode: S7 E702 | 27:45