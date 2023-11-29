Genesee River Valley, NY

Samantha learns the history of the Abbey of the Genesee and the popular Monks’ Bread that the Trappist monks make. Samantha visits Chef Melanie Alvarez Santiago, to sample authentic Puerto Rican dishes. Samantha explores the "Grand Canyon of the East" and takes in the sights of Letchworth State Park then joins a community paint day and crafts a bucket at the Genesee Country Village & Museum.