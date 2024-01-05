Route 66, Illinois

The Illinois stretch of Route 66 is chock full of American history and Americana! Samantha meets up with her best friend for pit stops at the iconic Polk-a-dot Drive-in, the Pontiac Oakland Auto Museum and America's Playable Arcade Museum. Next up is the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library, the Ace Neon Sign Museum, the Cahokia Mounds and diner food, leading right to the mighty Mississippi River.