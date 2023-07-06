100 WVIA Way
SciGirls

Turtle Mania

Season 1 Episode 1 | 25m 55s

Izzie straps on her waders and joins Annie and her friends to make a local wetland more attractive to turtles.

Aired: 02/10/10
Extras
Watch 3:19
SciGirls
Team-up Clean-up
The SciGirls pick up trash and gather data at a riverside park.
Clip: S7 E5 | 3:19
Watch 27:26
SciGirls
River Rescuers
In Minnesota, Jenny, Hope, Dani and Amelia face down pollution on the Mississippi River.
Episode: S7 E5 | 27:26
Watch 2:23
SciGirls
The Original Highway
The SciGirls learn the history of the Mississippi River aboard a riverboat.
Clip: S7 E5 | 2:23
Watch 0:35
SciGirls
Video Diary: Dani
Meet SciGirl Dani!
Clip: S7 E5 | 0:35
Watch 0:34
SciGirls
Video Diary: Hope
Meet SciGirl Hope!
Clip: S7 E5 | 0:34
Watch 10:16
SciGirls
Video Diary: Amelia
Meet SciGirl Amelia!
Clip: S7 E5 | 10:16
Watch 0:34
SciGirls
Video Diary: Jenny
Meet SciGirl Jenny!
Clip: S7 E5 | 0:34
Watch 27:26
SciGirls
Awesome Alaska
Alaskan SciGirls, Gracie, Indigo, and Evie, explore their local parks for scientific data.
Episode: S7 E4 | 27:26
Watch 27:26
SciGirls
Dragonfly Detectives
SciGirls on Lake Michigan's sandy shores collect dragonflies to monitor water quality.
Episode: S7 E3 | 27:26
Watch 0:47
SciGirls
Video Diary: Gracie
Meet SciGirl Gracie!
Clip: S7 E4 | 0:47
