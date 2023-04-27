Dogfight Over Guadalcanal

Deep in the jungle of Guadalcanal in the South Pacific are the rusting remains of a World War II-era fighter plane. Research confirms that the plane is the doomed Wildcat flown by James "Pug" Southerland in WWII. Now, examine every dramatic moment of the legendary showdown between 30-year-old Southerland in his Wildcat, and Saburo Sakai, 25, in his Mitsubishi Zero.