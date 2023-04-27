100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Secrets of the Dead

Herculaneum Uncovered

Season 6 Episode 3 | 54m 20s

In 79 AD, the people of Herculaneum, a seaside town in Italy's Bay of Naples, watched in horror as Mt. Vesuvius erupted, hurling a boiling, churning column of gas and ash 10 miles into the sky toward the neighboring city of Pompeii. It was only a matter of time before Vesuvius would unleash its fury on Herculaneum, killing its citizens in an even more spectacular and gruesome way.

Aired: 05/01/07 | Expires: 12/14/15
SECRETS OF THE DEAD is made possible, in part, by public television viewers.
Extras
Watch 55:16
Secrets of the Dead
The Princes in the Tower
Find out if the 15th-century murder of two princes in the Tower of London can be solved.
Episode: S21 E3 | 55:16
Watch 0:32
Secrets of the Dead
Preview | The Princes in the Tower
Find out if the 15th-century murder of two princes in the Tower of London can be solved.
Preview: S21 E3 | 0:32
Watch 1:50
Secrets of the Dead
Who Were the Princes in the Tower?
Legend has it, King Richard III had his two nephews killed at the Tower of London in 1483.
Clip: S21 E3 | 1:50
Watch 1:44
Secrets of the Dead
The Imposter, Lambert Simnel
The official record states the boy crowned King Edward in 1487 was actually an imposter.
Clip: S21 E3 | 1:44
Watch 55:16
Secrets of the Dead
Death in Britannia
Uncover the only evidence of crucifixion in Roman-occupied Britain.
Episode: S21 E2 | 55:16
Watch 0:32
Secrets of the Dead
Preview | Death in Britannia
Uncover the only evidence of crucifixion in Roman-occupied Britain.
Preview: S21 E2 | 0:32
Watch 2:07
Secrets of the Dead
Identifying Biological Sex from Skeletal Remains
Two experts conduct a virtual autopsy on skeletal remains from Roman Britain.
Clip: S21 E2 | 2:07
Watch 1:02
Secrets of the Dead
Competing Theories for Nail Found in Heel Bone
An osteoarcheologist explores possible explanations for a nail found through a heel bone.
Clip: S21 E2 | 1:02
Watch 54:46
Secrets of the Dead
Eiffel's Race to the Top
Discover the untold story of Paris’ most famous landmark and the race to top 1,000 feet.
Episode: S21 E1 | 54:46
Watch 1:26
Secrets of the Dead
A Revolutionary Use of Iron
Eiffel’s use of iron to build his tower represented a radical architectural shift.
Clip: S21 E1 | 1:26
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Secrets of the Dead Season 21
  • Secrets of the Dead Season 20
  • Secrets of the Dead Season 19
  • Secrets of the Dead Season 18
  • Secrets of the Dead Season 17
  • Secrets of the Dead Season 16
  • Secrets of the Dead Season 15
  • Secrets of the Dead Season 14
  • Secrets of the Dead Season 13
  • Secrets of the Dead Season 12
  • Secrets of the Dead Season 11
  • Secrets of the Dead Season 10
  • Secrets of the Dead Season 9
  • Secrets of the Dead Season 8
  • Secrets of the Dead Season 7
  • Secrets of the Dead Season 6
  • Secrets of the Dead Season 5
  • Secrets of the Dead Season 4
Watch 55:16
Secrets of the Dead
The Princes in the Tower
Find out if the 15th-century murder of two princes in the Tower of London can be solved.
Episode: S21 E3 | 55:16
Watch 55:16
Secrets of the Dead
Death in Britannia
Uncover the only evidence of crucifixion in Roman-occupied Britain.
Episode: S21 E2 | 55:16
Watch 54:46
Secrets of the Dead
Eiffel's Race to the Top
Discover the untold story of Paris’ most famous landmark and the race to top 1,000 feet.
Episode: S21 E1 | 54:46
Watch 55:02
Secrets of the Dead
Jurassic Fortunes
Discover the world of dinosaur fossil collecting, an unusual hobby with a growing market.
Episode: S20 E6 | 55:02
Watch 55:16
Secrets of the Dead
The Sunken Basilica
Explore the sunken remains of an early Christian basilica in western Turkey.
Episode: S20 E5 | 55:16
Watch 55:25
Secrets of the Dead
Hidden in the Amazon
New evidence sheds light on the early indigenous societies of the Amazon.
Episode: S20 E4 | 55:25
Watch 55:25
Secrets of the Dead
Decoding Hieroglyphics
Research is revealing the hieroglyphic texts from within the tomb of an Egyptian scribe.
Episode: S20 E3 | 55:25
Watch 54:56
Secrets of the Dead
The End of the Romans
What if climate change and pandemics caused of the decline of the Roman Empire?
Episode: S18 E6 | 54:56
Watch 55:30
Secrets of the Dead
Last Days of Pompeii
Explore the last days in Pompeii, before the eruption of Mt. Vesuvius 2,000 years ago.
Episode: S20 E2 | 55:30
Watch 55:30
Secrets of the Dead
Archaeology at Althorp
Discover one of the most significant British archaeological finds of the century.
Episode: S20 E1 | 55:30