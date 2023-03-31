Horsing Around

Extras
Sesame Street is having a Feelings Fair where all the games and food are about feelings!
It's time for Elmo's World! Today, Elmo learns all about musical instruments.
Bob explains how vibrations make sounds and how we can make music!
Cookie Monster and Gonger learn about the ingredients of Mango Salsa and how to make it!
Elmo and his friends learn how to remember different dance moves.
Let's use 12 different crayons to learn how to count to 12!
The Letter of the Day is V! What words start with the letter V?
Dance starts with the letter D! How do you like to dance?
Big Bird and Snuffy work together to start a Conga line on Sesame Street!
Vehicle starts with the letter V! What kinds of different vehicles do you see every day?
Bob helps Abby learn all about musical instruments.
Today is Ji-Young’s Korean fan dance class and she invites all her friends to join.
It’s Dance Your Favorite Dance Day on Sesame Street.
Elmo and Chris are making their own monster truck jump, but they don’t have a ramp.
Elmo and friends are painting pictures in the community garden, but don't have any paper.
Welcome to the Sesame Street Corn Party!
Big Bird wants to join the Good Bird’s Club but they want him to change who he is.
Rudy's favorite sweater doesn't fit him anymore so Nina suggests having a clothing drive.
Elmo and Tamir need to catch Norbert’s robot dog, Alfred, but he keeps running away.