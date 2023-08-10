The Super Shape Heroes

Elmo & Abby wanted to have a picnic in Abby’s garden but it’s raining. They decide to have a picnic inside, but the living room doesn’t look like the garden. This is a problem! They wonder how they can make Elmo’s living room look like Abby’s garden. What if they make flowers, birds, & bugs using craft supplies? Let’s try! It works. They didn’t give up, and Elmo and Abby enjoy their indoor picnic.