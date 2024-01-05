100 WVIA Way
Sid the Science Kid

The Itchy Tag

Season 1 Episode 11

Sid notices that the tag in his shirt is really itchy, and he wonders why it isn't soft like the rest of his shirt. At school, Sid and his friends explore and learn about the different textures around them: smooth, soft, bumpy and itchy like his shirt tag!

Aired: 09/20/08
Watch 1:29
Sid the Science Kid
Good Laughternoon: Cake!
Clip: 1:29
Watch 2:11
Sid the Science Kid
Sid's Cake Survey
Clip: S1 E17 | 2:11
Watch 1:48
Sid the Science Kid
Sid Prepares for the Holidays
Sid gets ready for Hanukkah, Christmas, and Kwanzaa with his family.
Clip: 1:48
Watch 2:01
Sid the Science Kid
One Day in December
Sid sings a song for the season.
Clip: 2:01
Watch 1:34
Sid the Science Kid
Exploring Measurement
Clip: S1 E4 | 1:34
Watch 1:33
Sid the Science Kid
The Magnification Observation
Clip: S1 | 1:33
Watch 2:12
Sid the Science Kid
I Magnify
Clip: S1 | 2:12
Watch 3:56
Sid the Science Kid
The Magnification Investigation
Clip: 3:56
Watch 1:34
Sid the Science Kid
Backseat Driving with Grandma: Allergies
Clip: S2 E22 | 1:34
Watch 2:44
Sid the Science Kid
Halloween Party
Clip: S2 E18 | 2:44
Watch 25:55
Sid the Science Kid
The Reason Sid's Sneezin'
Sid can't stop sneezing!
Episode: S2 E22 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sid the Science Kid
Seed the Science Kid
Sid investigates seeds with his friends at the Science Center.
Episode: S2 E21 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sid the Science Kid
Sleep? Who Needs It?
Sid wants to stay up all night playing with his stuffed animals.
Episode: S2 E20 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sid the Science Kid
Sid's Pet Project
Sid is entrusted with caring for his Grandma's dog while she is out of town.
Episode: S2 E19 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sid the Science Kid
Rock & Roll Easter!
Sid finds a mystery rock when hunting for Easter eggs in the backyard.
Episode: S2 E15 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sid the Science Kid
Get Up and Move!
Sid is super excited because teacher Susie brings them a day of healthy surprises.
Episode: S2 E17 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sid the Science Kid
Sid Engineers a Solution
Sid and his friends learn that if they have a problem, they can "engineer" a solution!
Episode: S2 E26 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sid the Science Kid
Sid Wings It!
Sid wants to fly, just like the bird outside his window.
Episode: S2 E25 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sid the Science Kid
The Big Cheese!
Sid discovers that not everything you read on the Internet is true.
Episode: S2 E24 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sid the Science Kid
The Amazing Computer Science Tool
Sid wants to learn more about what computers do.
Episode: S2 E23 | 25:55