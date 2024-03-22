Chef Tsai and Henry demonstrate two versions of a classic dish, Broccoli and Beef. First a delicious Beef and Broccoli Noodles with garlic and fresh minced ginger; then a Vegan Beef and Broccoli Bing. Before he starts the cooking, Chef Tsai mixes up a tasty Wasabi Michelada for himself and a Virgin Wasabi Michelada for his son Henry.