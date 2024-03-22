Dessert @Home

Extras
Steak Frites; Portobello Frites; Gin and Tonic with anise, cloves and cinnamon.
Chef Tsai assembles homestyle sushi, and a Sake Royal made with Junmai sake and cassis.
Chef Tsai cooks two popular favorites: Buffalo Chicken Wings and Vegetable Tempura.
Chef Tsai prepares a festive Tsai Family Hot Pot and Shrimp Wontons.
Chef Tsai prepares bok choi in two flavorful casseroles; Five-Spice Old Fashioned.
Chef Tsai cooks Sole Meuniere and a vegetarian version, accompanied with Chive Rice.
Chef Tsai cooks up two versions of Okonomiyaki/Japanese Pizza; Cucumber-Mint Saketini.
Beef and Broccoli Noodles; Vegan Beef and Broccoli Bing; Wasabi Michelada.
Miso, ginger and sushi rice are used to create two dishes; Orange-Ginger Wine Spritzer.
Shrimp Ravioli in a Watercress Nage; Edamame-Shiitake Ravioli in a Thai Coconut Broth.
Critically acclaimed chef William Kovel joins Ming in his loft kitchen.
Ming learns about Portuguese cuisine with chefs Jessica Carreira and David Costa.
We are in sunny Santa Cruz to explore fusion Mexican delicacies with chef Kendra Baker.
Ming is in Monterey, CA with renowned chef Paul Corsentino.
We are in Northern California with renowned chef Kenji López-Alt.
On this episode, Ming is joined by James Beard Award winning chef Jodi Adams.
Ming is On the Road in Hawaii! His fourth stop finds him in Honolulu with his parents.
Ming is on the road in Hawaii with chef Isaac Bancaco.
Ming is in Oahu with three-time James Beard Award semifinalist Chef Ed Kenney.
James Beard Award winning chef Ken Oringer joins Ming to whip up some weekend favorites.