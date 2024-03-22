Okonomiyake/Japanese Pizza

Chef Tsai cooks up two versions of Okonomiyaki/Japanese Pizza. First a delicious Smoked Salmon, Crispy Fennel, Okonomiyake, and then a Vegan Okonomiyake made with rice flour, shiitake mushrooms, cabbage and seasoned with garlic and fresh ginger. To cool things down, he mixes a refreshing Cucumber-Mint Saketini for himself, and a Cucumber-Mint Spritzer for Henry.