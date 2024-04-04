The Kelp Needs Help/Mountain of Fire

After putting some Asterina starfish in the Kelp Forest where they don’t belong, Splash, Ripple and Tidy must get rid of them before the starfish eat all of the kelp. / Dunk, Bubbles, and Ripple don’t believe Splash when he tells them about a mountain that spits out fire really far down in the deep. To solve this mystery, Lu takes the kids into the deep to find the submarine volcano.