Saturn In Retrograde | June 17 - June 23

Star Gazers STGZ415 June 3-9, 2024 “Summer is Coming and So Are It’s Stars”
Star Gazers STGZ418 June 24-30, 2024 “A 4th of July Sky 2024 Version”
Star Gazers STGZ416 June 10-16, 2024 “Happy Sun Appreciation Day 2024”
Embark on an exciting journey to the second planet from the Sun: Venus.
Star Gazers STGZ413 May 20-26, 2024 “Ophiuchus: The 13th Zodiac Constellation”
Star Gazers STGZ412 May 13-19, 2024 “The Drama of Queen Cassiopeia”
Star Gazers STGZ414 May 27 to June 2, 2024 “Pegasus and the Planets”
Star Gazers STGZ411 May 6-12, 2024 “From Zero to Hero: Find Hercules”
Star Gazers STGZ410 April 29 -May 5, 2024 “The 3 Cs of Spring”
Star Gazers STGZ409 April 22-28, 2024 “Astronomy 101: Follow the Arc to Arcturus”
Star Gazers STGZ407 April 8-14, 2024 “Two Conjunctions, One Night”