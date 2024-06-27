100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Star Gazers

Keep an Eye on the Moon | July 15 - July 21

Season 47 Episode 29 | 1m 00s

Star Gazers STG421 July 15-21, 2024 “Keep an Eye on the Moon”

Aired: 06/27/24
Funding provided by The Batchelor Foundation and The William J. & Tina Rosenberg Foundation
Extras
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Spot Sagittarius the Centaur | July 29 - August 4
Star Gazers STG423 July 29 - August 4, 2024 “Spot Sagittarius the Centaur”
Episode: S47 E31 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
How to Find a Supermassive Black Hole | July 1 - July 7
Star Gazers STG419 July 1-7, 2024 “How to Find a Supermassive Black Hole”
Episode: S47 E27 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
See All the Inner Planets 2024 | July 8 - July 14
Star Gazers STG420 July 8-14, 2024 “See All the Inner Planets 2024”
Episode: S47 E28 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Friendly Moon Smoochies | July 22 - July 28
Star Gazers STG422 July 22-28, 2024 “Friendly Moon Smoochies”
Episode: S47 E30 | 1:00
Watch 1:39
Star Gazers
What Do Supernovae Teach Us About the Universe?
Supernovae mark the dramatic end of a massive star's life that results in a colossal explosion.
Special: 1:39
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Saturn In Retrograde | June 17 - June 23
Star Gazers STGZ417 June 17-23, 2024 “Saturn is in Retrograde What Does it Mean?”
Episode: S47 E25 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Summer and it's Stars | June 3 - June 9
Star Gazers STGZ415 June 3-9, 2024 “Summer is Coming and So Are It’s Stars”
Episode: S47 E23 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
4th Of July Sky 2024 | June 24 - June 30
Star Gazers STGZ418 June 24-30, 2024 “A 4th of July Sky 2024 Version”
Episode: S47 E26 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Sun Appreciation Day 2024 | June 10 - June 16
Star Gazers STGZ416 June 10-16, 2024 “Happy Sun Appreciation Day 2024”
Episode: S47 E24 | 1:00
Watch 2:56
Star Gazers
Is a Mission To Venus Possible?
Embark on an exciting journey to the second planet from the Sun: Venus.
Special: 2:56
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Star Gazers Season 47
  • Star Gazers Season 46
  • Star Gazers Season 45
  • Star Gazers Season 44
  • Star Gazers
  • Star Gazers Season 42
  • Star Gazers Season 41
  • Star Gazers Season 40
  • Star Gazers Season 39
  • Star Gazers Season 2
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Spot Sagittarius the Centaur | July 29 - August 4
Star Gazers STG423 July 29 - August 4, 2024 “Spot Sagittarius the Centaur”
Episode: S47 E31 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
How to Find a Supermassive Black Hole | July 1 - July 7
Star Gazers STG419 July 1-7, 2024 “How to Find a Supermassive Black Hole”
Episode: S47 E27 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
See All the Inner Planets 2024 | July 8 - July 14
Star Gazers STG420 July 8-14, 2024 “See All the Inner Planets 2024”
Episode: S47 E28 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Friendly Moon Smoochies | July 22 - July 28
Star Gazers STG422 July 22-28, 2024 “Friendly Moon Smoochies”
Episode: S47 E30 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Saturn In Retrograde | June 17 - June 23
Star Gazers STGZ417 June 17-23, 2024 “Saturn is in Retrograde What Does it Mean?”
Episode: S47 E25 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Summer and it's Stars | June 3 - June 9
Star Gazers STGZ415 June 3-9, 2024 “Summer is Coming and So Are It’s Stars”
Episode: S47 E23 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
4th Of July Sky 2024 | June 24 - June 30
Star Gazers STGZ418 June 24-30, 2024 “A 4th of July Sky 2024 Version”
Episode: S47 E26 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Sun Appreciation Day 2024 | June 10 - June 16
Star Gazers STGZ416 June 10-16, 2024 “Happy Sun Appreciation Day 2024”
Episode: S47 E24 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Ophiuchus: The 13th Zodiac Constellation | May 20 - May 26
Star Gazers STGZ413 May 20-26, 2024 “Ophiuchus: The 13th Zodiac Constellation”
Episode: S47 E21 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
The Drama of Queen Cassiopeia | May 13 - May 19
Star Gazers STGZ412 May 13-19, 2024 “The Drama of Queen Cassiopeia”
Episode: S47 E20 | 1:00