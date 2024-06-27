Spot Sagittarius the Centaur | July 29 - August 4

Extras
Star Gazers STG421 July 15-21, 2024 “Keep an Eye on the Moon”
Star Gazers STG419 July 1-7, 2024 “How to Find a Supermassive Black Hole”
Star Gazers STG420 July 8-14, 2024 “See All the Inner Planets 2024”
Star Gazers STG422 July 22-28, 2024 “Friendly Moon Smoochies”
Supernovae mark the dramatic end of a massive star's life that results in a colossal explosion.
Star Gazers STGZ417 June 17-23, 2024 “Saturn is in Retrograde What Does it Mean?”
Star Gazers STGZ415 June 3-9, 2024 “Summer is Coming and So Are It’s Stars”
Star Gazers STGZ418 June 24-30, 2024 “A 4th of July Sky 2024 Version”
Star Gazers STGZ416 June 10-16, 2024 “Happy Sun Appreciation Day 2024”
Embark on an exciting journey to the second planet from the Sun: Venus.
