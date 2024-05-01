100 WVIA Way
Stop Saving the Planet?

Does Growing the Economy Mean Bankrupting the Planet?

Season 1 Episode 6 | 7m 54s

We often hear industry and political leaders talk about how we need to balance the economy with the environment. The thinking goes something like this: environmental destruction is necessary to earn a living and make the things we need. Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant explores how we can approach the economy and the environment differently. Based on the book by Jenny Price.

Aired: 05/01/24
