Pets can turn our lives completely upside down, but we wouldn’t trade them for anything. "Music for Cats" helps Kendra live though the pandemic with a feline in heat; Suzanne’s hen Emily (Dickinson) takes a ride that ends up saving two roosters’ lives; and Tracey’s shih-tzu accidentally escapes and becomes a 12-pound hero. Three storytellers, three interpretations of PETS, hosted by Wes Hazard.