Stories from the Stage

Sound Check

Season 7 Episode 9 | 26m 14s

Music has the power to define our narratives. Each chord strummed or note belted out is equally about identity and art. Melissa is the opening act for Bob Dylan in an evening charged with expectation; Jeffrey delivers a show in Des Moines, IA, and learns about fame; and Jason finds his voice, revealing a young man coming into his own. Three storytellers, three interpretations of SOUND CHECK.

Aired: 12/13/23
Stories from the Stage is a collaboration of WORLD Channel and GBH. In partnership with Tell&Act.
