Stories from the Stage

The Power of Name

Season 6 Episode 11 | 26m 30s

A given name is just that - one we have no choice over. But our names can provide us with such unexpected strength. Szifra discovers the hidden meaning of her Jewish name; U-Meleni celebrates her name as she sows seeds of renewal in the US; and Sofia finds that her name carries both power and identity. Three storytellers, three interpretations of THE POWER OF NAME.

Aired: 03/05/23
Stories from the Stage is a collaboration of WORLD Channel and GBH. In partnership with Tell&Act.
