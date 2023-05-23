100 WVIA Way
A Taste of Louisiana with Chef John Folse & Co.

France 3: The Ursulines

Season 11 Episode 1106 | 26m 42s

Sister Joan Marie Aycock introduces us to a bit of Louisiana's early "morality" and the contributions of the Ursuline nuns. Chef Folse visits with Tommy Adkins as he demonstrates French bread making on the Louisiana frontier. Celeste Veillon and musicians from the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra perform religious pieces appropriate to Louisiana's French colonial period.

Aired: 06/01/07
"Louisiana: Pick Your Passion" & "Visit Baton Rouge"
