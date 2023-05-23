100 WVIA Way
A Taste of Louisiana with Chef John Folse & Co.

Spain 2: Fort Los Adaes

Season 11 Episode 1110 | 27m 05s

Fort Los Adaes became a Spanish stronghold, greatly influencing the culture and cuisine of northwest Louisiana. Ray Berthelot and Corneil Cox explore this intriguing Spanish story. Chef Folse visits Marie Roque, a Creole from Cane River, for a lesson in traditional meat pie making. Neil and Donna Wilkinson perform traditional music from the Spanish colonial period.

Aired: 06/01/07
"Louisiana: Pick Your Passion" & "Visit Baton Rouge"
