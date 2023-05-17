Grilled Beaver/Lewis & Clark

This week Chef Folse cooks some of the exotic game that Louis & Clark first encountered during their Corps of Discovery journey. He begins with a Black Bear Pot Roast topped with caramelized honey and wild blueberry sauce. The roast is first marinated for two days with garlic, carrots, celery, onions and lemon juice. Garlic, bay leaves, pepper corn, juniper berries, thyme and basil are also added.