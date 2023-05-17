Pan Fried Quail/Covey Rise

This week, Chef Folse prepares a delectable Roasted Quail smothered in a succulent Fig & Garlic Sauce. He also prepares an appetizing Pan Fried Quail with a savory Cream Sauce, and Quail Stuffed with Oysters and Andouille. A visit to Covey Rise Hunting & Lodging enlightens viewers on how managed game preserves can benefit the birds, the hunters, and the table.