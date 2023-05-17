Roast of Wild Boar/Cochon de Lait Festival

This week Chef Folse begins with spice-rubbed tenderloin of boar that’s basted with fresh peach BBQ sauce, then grilled to perfection. Next, he travels to White Oak Plantation for a demonstration of the "Cajun Microwave." The wooden box is heated with charcoal. Then the meat is injected and rubbed with spices, placed on a bed of root vegetables, and lowered into the box where it roasts until cris