Speckle Belly Goose Casserole/Oak Grove Hunting Club

This week Chef Folse prepares Speckled Belly Geese. The first recipe is Asian Barbecued Goose Kebabs - a tribute to the Asian culture in Louisiana. A combination of hoisin, plum and black bean sauces, minced garlic and ginger is painted on the kebabs with a brush made of lemon grass then grilled for 7-8 minutes. Next he travels to Canard Sauvage Hunting Lodge – right in the heart of Louisiana’s r