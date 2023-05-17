Vension / Knives & Poverty Point

In this episode from the “After the Hunt” series of “A Taste of Louisiana” from May 19, 2011, Chef John Folse visits with antique knife collector Michael Worley and knife maker Nathan Logsdon, who discuss the history of knives. In the studio kitchen, he cooks Braised Venison Shank and talks to knife maker Michael Sanders. Next, Chef Folse visits Poverty Point State Park in West Carroll Parish, LA.