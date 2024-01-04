100 WVIA Way
tasteMAKERS

Kô Hana Rum

Season 2 Episode 209 | 26m 53s

Almost a thousand years ago, the first Polynesians brought sugarcane to the Hawaiian islands. Today, heirloom varieties are being preserved and cultivated on Oahu by the team at Kô Hana Rum. Unlike most rum, which is made from molasses, Kô Hana’s Agricole-style spirit is made with the juice, capturing the sweet essence of the sugarcane and preserving the unique flavor of these ancient varieties.

Aired: 01/03/20
tasteMAKERS is made possible by our sponsors: Edward Jones, Fleischmann’s Yeast, AB Mauri, and Natural Tableware. tasteMAKERS is distributed by American Public Television.
