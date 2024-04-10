100 WVIA Way
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan

God, Science and Well-Being

Season 7 Episode 9

Dr. Alexis Abernethy studies spirituality by way of rigorous science. In this episode, she shares her surprising findings with Kelly, palliative care physician BJ Miller and comedian W. Kamau Bell. How do you measure spiritual transcendence? Who is more at peace at the end of life, the atheist or the devout believer? What is the value of organized religion?

Aired: 05/26/24
