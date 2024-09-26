St. Croix, Charleston, Asheville - Bees!

Bees are critical to food production across the world. Bees are also dying off at an alarming rate. We journey from Earl’s little beehive in downtown Charleston to Honeyman’s 100’s of hives on the island of St. Croix, USVI and end up at The Honey Bee Research Center in Asheville. We learn more about Bees than we knew you could and meet some of the folks fighting for their existence.