To The Contrary

Abortion & Birth Control with Fatima Goss Graves

Season 32 Episode 3207 | 26m 46s

This week we speak with the president of the National Women's Law Center, Fatima Goss Graves about abortion, specifically the medication mifepristone, and birth control. How have recent court rulings changed the landscape for women's reproductive rights?

Aired: 04/27/23
Funding for TO THE CONTRARY is provided by the E. Rhodes and Leona B. Carpenter Foundation, the Park Foundation and the Charles A. Frueauff Foundation.
Watch 4:00
To The Contrary
TTC Extra: Melania Trump Woos Gay Republicans
Melania Trump announces initiative to garner conservative LGBTQ support for Presidential Campaign
Clip: 4:00
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Harvey Weinstein Conviction Overturned; Abortion Laws
The disgraced Hollywood mogul's conviction in NY is overturned & latest on abortion.
Episode: S33 E3306 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Climate Anxiety and the Kid Question
Increasing concerns about the environment are affecting people's decision to have children
Episode: S33 E3305 | 26:46
Watch 26:52
To The Contrary
Motorhome Prophecies - Carrie Sheffield
Carrie Sheffield's memoir, "Motorhome Prophecies: A Journey of Healing and Forgiveness"
Episode: S33 E3304 | 26:52
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Homelessness - HUD Sec. Marcia Fudge
We speak with outgoing HUD Sec. Fudge about one of the most important issues.
Episode: S33 E3303 | 26:46
Watch 3:31
To The Contrary
TTC Extra: Sean "Diddy" Combs Sexual Misconduct Allegations
Homeland Security agents raid homes of Sean “Diddy” Combs in sex trafficking investigation
Clip: 3:31
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Supreme Court & Abortion; Biden vs. Trump
SCOTUS hears arguments relating to mifepristone. Has Biden rebounded?
Episode: S33 E3302 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Abortion & Birth Control; Homelessness
The state of reproductive rights as the election draws closer
Preview: S33 E3301 | 26:46
Watch 7:33
To The Contrary
TTC Extra: Inflation & Working Women
Women are having to work multiple jobs to get ahead
Clip: S32 | 7:33
Watch 2:25
To The Contrary
TTC Extra: More Women Prioritizing Success over Love
Women find more fulfillment in building their businesses than in dating and relationships.
Clip: 2:25
