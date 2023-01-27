Awards & Diversity; MTG for VP?

Extras
The disgraced Hollywood mogul's conviction in NY is overturned & latest on abortion.
Increasing concerns about the environment are affecting people's decision to have children
Carrie Sheffield's memoir, "Motorhome Prophecies: A Journey of Healing and Forgiveness"
We speak with outgoing HUD Sec. Fudge about one of the most important issues.
Homeland Security agents raid homes of Sean “Diddy” Combs in sex trafficking investigation
SCOTUS hears arguments relating to mifepristone. Has Biden rebounded?
Women are having to work multiple jobs to get ahead
The state of reproductive rights as the election draws closer
Women find more fulfillment in building their businesses than in dating and relationships.
A new Alabama Court decision makes embryos legally the same as children.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
To The Contrary Season 33
-
To The Contrary Season 32
-
To The Contrary Season 31
-
To The Contrary's 30th Season
-
To The Contrary Season 29
-
To The Contrary Season 28
-
To The Contrary Season 27
-
To The Contrary Season 26
-
To The Contrary Season 25
-
To The Contrary Season 24
-
To The Contrary Season 23
-
To The Contrary Season 22
-
To The Contrary Season 21
-
To The Contrary Season 20
-
To The Contrary Season 19
-
To The Contrary Season 8
-
To The Contrary Season 1
The disgraced Hollywood mogul's conviction in NY is overturned & latest on abortion.
Increasing concerns about the environment are affecting people's decision to have children
Carrie Sheffield's memoir, "Motorhome Prophecies: A Journey of Healing and Forgiveness"
We speak with outgoing HUD Sec. Fudge about one of the most important issues.
SCOTUS hears arguments relating to mifepristone. Has Biden rebounded?
The state of reproductive rights as the election draws closer
A new Alabama Court decision makes embryos legally the same as children.
Political divide by gender & a Democratic victory that could be a blueprint
Bonnie Erbé sits down with Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) to chronicle her life
We speak with the author of “Merze Tate: The Global Odyssey of a Black Woman Scholar.”