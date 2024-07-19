100 WVIA Way
To The Contrary

Republican National Convention; Biden Called to Drop Out

Season 33 Episode 3318 | 26m 46s

Republican National Convention: Did Trump do enough to soften his image? Biden Called to Drop Out: Democrats are divided whether to continue with the president or seek another option. PANEL: Erin Matson, Inez Stepman, Brittany Martinez, Keli Goff

Aired: 07/18/24
Watch 5:52
To The Contrary
TTC Extra: Supreme Court Ruling on Misinformation on Social Media
US Supreme Court approves Biden Administration's request to have social media remove misinformation.
Clip: S33 | 5:52
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Abortion & Politics; Religious Charter Schools
The politics of abortion and the debate around religious charter schools
Episode: S33 E3315 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Fighting For Our Friendships: Danielle Bayard Jackson
Danielle Bayard Jackson, female friendship coach discusses her book, "Fighting for Our Friendships."
Episode: S33 E3314 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Mifepristone Ban Blocked & The Future of Abortion Debate
The US Supreme Court ruled unanimously in favor of the FDA's handling of mifepristone
Episode: S33 E3311 | 26:46
Watch 16:34
To The Contrary
TTC Extra: Women Leaving Religion
Women are leaving organized religion faster than men
Clip: S33 | 16:34
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
She Should Run: Empowering Women in Politics
Join us in this exclusive interview with Erin Loos Cutraro
Episode: S33 E3310 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Honoring the 'Hello Girls' - Jodie Grenier
FFWW CEO Jodie Grenier advocates for honoring the "Hello Girls" with a Congressional Gold Medal.
Episode: S33 E3309 | 26:46
Watch 5:08
To The Contrary
TTC Extra: Bear vs. Man
Would you rather meet a bear or a man in the woods?
Clip: S33 | 5:08
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Pro-Palestine Protestors; Kamala Harris Campaigning
Role of women in the protests, and VP goes to swing states
Episode: S33 E3308 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
History of First Ladies from Hillary Clinton to Jill Biden
We speak with New York Times Reporter Katie Rogers about her new book "American Woman."
Episode: S33 E3307 | 26:46
