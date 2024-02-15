100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ken Burns UNUM

UNUM Chat: Ken Burns and Rachel Maddow

Season 2024 Episode 4 | 56m 13s

Rachel Maddow joins Ken Burns to discuss the parallels between his 2022 film THE U.S. AND THE HOLOCAUST and Rachel’s new book, PREQUEL: AN AMERICAN FIGHT AGAINST FASCISM by exploring the forgotten history of extremist and antisemitic American political ideals around WWII. Rachel and Ken study the patterns of home-grown fascism and how we can remain vigilant against future threats to our democracy.

Aired: 02/12/24
Extras
Watch 28:44
Ken Burns UNUM
The State of Baseball with Ken Burns and Ken Rosenthal
Ken Burns sits down with award-winning sportswriter and MLB field reporter, Ken Rosenthal.
Episode: S2024 E5 | 28:44
Watch 38:19
Ken Burns UNUM
UNUM Chat: Ken Burns and Drew Faust
Ken Burns and Drew Faust in conversation.
Episode: S2024 E3 | 38:19
Watch 44:02
Ken Burns UNUM
UNUM Chat: Ken Burns and Margaret Renkl
Ken Burns in conversation with Margaret Renkl.
Episode: S2024 E2 | 44:02
Watch 45:21
Ken Burns UNUM
UNUM Chat: Ken Burns and Cassidy Hutchinson
Ken Burns in conversation with Cassidy Hutchinson.
Episode: S2024 E1 | 45:21
Watch 30:57
Ken Burns UNUM
UNUM Chat: The American Buffalo
Ken Burns, Dayton Duncan, and Julie Dunfey discuss their final film as collaborators.
Episode: S2023 E2 | 30:57
Watch 10:19
Ken Burns UNUM
UNUM Chat: A Walk on the Brooklyn Bridge
Ken Burns and Michael Kimmelman celebrate the Brooklyn Bridge's 140th anniversary.
Episode: S2023 E1 | 10:19
Watch 4:23
Ken Burns UNUM
UNUM Short: When the World Couldn't Watch a Black Man Win
Ken Burns explores sports as a mirror of our culture.
Episode: S2022 E4 | 4:23
Watch 2:47
Ken Burns UNUM
UNUM Short: Collective Mobilization
Ken Burns compares the collective mobilization of the 1940s to America's COVID response.
Episode: S2022 E3 | 2:47
Watch 8:37
Ken Burns UNUM
UNUM Short: A Strike that Changed America
US Senator Sherrod Brown considers the legacy of the United Mine Workers Strike of 1902.
Episode: S2022 E11 | 8:37
Watch 4:06
Ken Burns UNUM
UNUM Short: Baseball
Ken Burns considers baseball's role in pulling the nation forward.
Episode: S2022 E6 | 4:06
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Ken Burns UNUM Season 2024
  • UNUM Content
  • UNUM Shorts
Watch 28:44
Ken Burns UNUM
The State of Baseball with Ken Burns and Ken Rosenthal
Ken Burns sits down with award-winning sportswriter and MLB field reporter, Ken Rosenthal.
Episode: S2024 E5 | 28:44
Watch 38:19
Ken Burns UNUM
UNUM Chat: Ken Burns and Drew Faust
Ken Burns and Drew Faust in conversation.
Episode: S2024 E3 | 38:19
Watch 44:02
Ken Burns UNUM
UNUM Chat: Ken Burns and Margaret Renkl
Ken Burns in conversation with Margaret Renkl.
Episode: S2024 E2 | 44:02
Watch 45:21
Ken Burns UNUM
UNUM Chat: Ken Burns and Cassidy Hutchinson
Ken Burns in conversation with Cassidy Hutchinson.
Episode: S2024 E1 | 45:21
Watch 30:57
Ken Burns UNUM
UNUM Chat: The American Buffalo
Ken Burns, Dayton Duncan, and Julie Dunfey discuss their final film as collaborators.
Episode: S2023 E2 | 30:57
Watch 10:19
Ken Burns UNUM
UNUM Chat: A Walk on the Brooklyn Bridge
Ken Burns and Michael Kimmelman celebrate the Brooklyn Bridge's 140th anniversary.
Episode: S2023 E1 | 10:19
Watch 8:37
Ken Burns UNUM
UNUM Short: A Strike that Changed America
US Senator Sherrod Brown considers the legacy of the United Mine Workers Strike of 1902.
Episode: S2022 E11 | 8:37
Watch 6:09
Ken Burns UNUM
UNUM Short: How Dolly Parton Reclaimed Her Career
Ken Burns considers the struggle female musicians often face against men in the industry.
Episode: S2022 E10 | 6:09
Watch 6:32
Ken Burns UNUM
UNUM Short: The Vindman Twins on Liberty
The Vindmans reflect on today's refugee crisis and their own refugee experience.
Episode: S2022 E12 | 6:32
Watch 2:47
Ken Burns UNUM
UNUM Short: Collective Mobilization
Ken Burns compares the collective mobilization of the 1940s to America's COVID response.
Episode: S2022 E3 | 2:47