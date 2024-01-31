100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sign In
PBS Passport
URBAN CONVERSION

Whose Water Is It Anyway?

Season 3 Episode 303 | 26m 46s

After experiencing the heat and dryness of the desert sun, the Schley’s have a whole new appreciation for water, and with help from the City of Arvada, they explore the question of where exactly their water comes from. From the continental divide to their faucets and fields, they follow the Colorado watershed and learn that water should be used wisely in their new endeavors.

Aired: 05/04/19
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 26:46
URBAN CONVERSION
Harvesting the Sun
The Schley’s consider all the ways the sun affects their home, farm and life
Episode: S3 E304 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
URBAN CONVERSION
Rocky Mountain Air
The Schley’s explore the importance of clean air.
Episode: S3 E306 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
URBAN CONVERSION
Across the Desert Sand
The Schley’s immerse themselves in the heat of the sun by visiting the Colorado Sand Dunes
Episode: S3 E305 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
URBAN CONVERSION
Seeing the Forest through the Trees
The Schley’s go into the forest to examine the relationship between man and trees
Episode: S3 E307 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
URBAN CONVERSION
It Takes a Village
The Schleys appreciate their many essential community relationships
Episode: S3 E308 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
URBAN CONVERSION
We Bought a Farm
The Schley’s find the remaining 2.7-acres of an original wheat farm in Arvada.
Episode: S3 E301 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
URBAN CONVERSION
Let it Rot!
The Schley’s get grounded as they explore the composition of soil.
Episode: S3 E302 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
URBAN CONVERSION
Upcycled Art & Fashion
Rodman and Gina explore upcycled art and fashion.
Episode: S2 E203 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
URBAN CONVERSION
Building Small
The movement to living simpler by reducing a spaces carbon footprint.
Episode: S2 E205 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
URBAN CONVERSION
Clean Energy 101
Rodman learns about wind power, solar power and climate change.
Episode: S2 E207 | 26:46
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • URBAN CONVERSION Season 3
  • URBAN CONVERSION Season 2
Watch 26:46
URBAN CONVERSION
Harvesting the Sun
The Schley’s consider all the ways the sun affects their home, farm and life
Episode: S3 E304 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
URBAN CONVERSION
We Bought a Farm
The Schley’s find the remaining 2.7-acres of an original wheat farm in Arvada.
Episode: S3 E301 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
URBAN CONVERSION
Let it Rot!
The Schley’s get grounded as they explore the composition of soil.
Episode: S3 E302 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
URBAN CONVERSION
Across the Desert Sand
The Schley’s immerse themselves in the heat of the sun by visiting the Colorado Sand Dunes
Episode: S3 E305 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
URBAN CONVERSION
Rocky Mountain Air
The Schley’s explore the importance of clean air.
Episode: S3 E306 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
URBAN CONVERSION
Seeing the Forest through the Trees
The Schley’s go into the forest to examine the relationship between man and trees
Episode: S3 E307 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
URBAN CONVERSION
It Takes a Village
The Schleys appreciate their many essential community relationships
Episode: S3 E308 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
URBAN CONVERSION
Building Small
The movement to living simpler by reducing a spaces carbon footprint.
Episode: S2 E205 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
URBAN CONVERSION
Upcycled Art & Fashion
Rodman and Gina explore upcycled art and fashion.
Episode: S2 E203 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
URBAN CONVERSION
Zero Waste: Home & Office
Gina is troubled by the lack of a green policy, recycling and composting at the office.
Episode: S2 E204 | 26:46