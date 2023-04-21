100 WVIA Way
USO - For the Troops

For 75 years, abroad and on the homefront, the USO (United Service Organizations) has been by the sides of American service members at every point in their military journey. USO - For the Troops takes viewers behind the scenes and inside the organization, providing an eye-opening glimpse into how the USO has kept service personnel connected to country, home and family.

Aired: 11/06/16 | Expires: 12/09/22
Preparing for Takeoff
A glance back to the USO's beginnings and a look at this year's around-the-world tour.
Good Company
No matter the era or conflict, the USO has always provided a home away from home.
Dignified Transfer
Behind the scenes the USO supports the Honor Guard who participate in Dignified Transfers.
The Costs of War
Beyond entertainment, the USO greatly supports the families of wounded soldiers.
A Home for African American Troops
Despite racism in the South during WWII, the USO still provided a home for black troops.
Preview
See how the USO has strengthened U.S. service personnel for more than 75 years.
