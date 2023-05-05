Washington Week full episode, May 5, 2023

Democrats insist the Supreme Court needs ethics reforms after several justices failed to disclose hundreds of thousands of dollars in gifts. Plus, the U.S. veers closer to defaulting on its debt as a deal remains elusive. Join guest moderator William Brangham, Heather Caygle of Punchbowl News, Asma Khalid of NPR, Anita Kumar of Politico and Phil Mattingly of CNN to discuss this and more.