Washington Week with The Atlantic

Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 12/22/23

Season 2023 Episode 51 | 26m 44s

It’s shaping up to be an unpredictable and destabilizing election year with wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, a revolution in A.I., a wildly dysfunctional Congress and an ex-president under indictment. Join moderator Jeffrey Goldberg, Lisa Desjardins of PBS NewsHour, Adam Harris of The Atlantic, Zolan Kanno-Youngs of The New York Times and Susan Page of USA Today to discuss this and more.

Aired: 12/21/23
