100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Washington Week with The Atlantic

Washington Week with the Atlantic full episode, 5/17/24

Season 2024 Episode 20 | 26m 46s

Closing arguments are coming next week in Donald Trump's criminal trial in New York. We look at Michael Cohen’s testimony and if the probable 2024 Republican nominee will be running as a convicted felon. Join moderator Jeffrey Goldberg, Laura Barrón-López of PBS NewsHour, Eugene Daniels of Politico, Susan Glasser of The New Yorker and Steve Inskeep of NPR to discuss this and more.

Aired: 05/16/24
Major funding for “Washington Week with The Atlantic” is provided by Consumer Cellular, Otsuka, Kaiser Permanente, the Yuen Foundation, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Extras
Watch 6:03
Washington Week with The Atlantic
House hearing erupts in chaos after personal comments
House hearing erupts in chaos after 'Fake eyelashes' and 'bleach blonde' comments
Clip: S2024 E20 | 6:03
Watch 16:24
Washington Week with The Atlantic
What Michael Cohen's testimony means for Trump's trial
What Michael Cohen's testimony means for the prosecution and defense in Trump's trial
Clip: S2024 E20 | 16:24
Watch 6:08
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Will Biden's move to hold back weapons from Israel open a permanent rift
Will Biden's move to hold back weapons from Israel open a permanent rift
Clip: S2024 E19 | 6:08
Watch 4:34
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Where Trump's veepstakes stands after Noem reveals she killed a dog
Where Trump's veepstakes stands after Noem reveals she killed a dog
Clip: S2024 E19 | 4:34
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/10/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/10/24
Episode: S2024 E19 | 26:46
Watch 7:25
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Gaza war impacts Israel's normalization with Saudi Arabia
Gaza war's impact on Israel's potential normalization with Saudi Arabia
Clip: S2024 E18 | 7:25
Watch 8:40
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Biden, Trump look to turn campus unrest to their advantage
Biden and Trump look to turn Middle East conflict and campus unrest to their advantage
Clip: S2024 E18 | 8:40
Watch 7:07
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump's plans to consolidate power in a 2nd term
Time's Eric Cortellessa on Trump's plans to consolidate power in a 2nd term
Clip: S2024 E18 | 7:07
Watch 26:45
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/3/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/3/24
Episode: S2024 E18 | 26:45
Watch 11:43
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Johnson risks speakership to get Ukraine aid bill approved
Johnson risks speakership to get Ukraine aid bill approved
Clip: S2024 E17 | 11:43
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2024
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2023
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2022
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2021
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2020
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2019
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2018
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2017
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2016
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2015
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2014
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2013
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2012
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2011
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2010
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2008
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1994
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1992
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1987
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1981
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1973
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1972
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/10/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/10/24
Episode: S2024 E19 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/3/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/3/24
Episode: S2024 E18 | 26:45
Watch 26:37
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 4/26/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 4/26/24
Episode: S2024 E17 | 26:37
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 4/19/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 4/19/24
Episode: S2024 E16 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 4/12/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 4/12/24
Episode: S2024 E15 | 26:45
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 4/5/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 4/5/24
Episode: S2024 E14 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 3/29/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 3/29/24
Episode: S2024 E13 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 3/22/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 3/22/24
Episode: S2024 E12 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 3/15/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 3/15/24
Episode: S2024 E11 | 26:45
Watch 24:10
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 3/8/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 3/8/24
Episode: S2024 E10 | 24:10