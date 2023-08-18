Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 8/18/23

As things stand now, reporters will spend much of 2024 running between campaign rallies and court appearances by GOP frontrunner Donald Trump. Join The Atlantic editor-in-chief and moderator Jeffrey Goldberg, Dan Balz of The Washington Post, Zolan Kanno-Youngs of The New York Times, Tia Mitchell of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Elaina Plott Calabro of The Atlantic to discuss this and more.