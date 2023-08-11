100 WVIA Way
Washington Week with The Atlantic

Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 8/11/23

Season 2023 Episode 32 | 24m 10s

Donald Trump rails against the Biden administration as his defense team battles it out with the DOJ. Plus, the president heads west aiming to remind voters about his economic and legislative victories. Join The Atlantic editor-in-chief and moderator Jeffrey Goldberg, Peter Baker of The New York Times, Laura Barrón-López of the PBS NewsHour and Adam Harris of The Atlantic to discuss this and more.

Aired: 08/10/23
Major funding for “Washington Week with The Atlantic” is provided by Consumer Cellular, Otsuka, Kaiser Permanente, the Yuen Foundation, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
