Natural disasters and extreme weather can happen without warning. And with the impacts of climate change, more Americans than ever are at risk. Weathered will highlight real stories from people affected by natural disasters across the country and explain how families and communities can be prepared.

Weathered
This Winter Trend Is Overpowering Global Warming
2024 was the warmest winter on record, so winter storms are a thing of the past, right?
Episode: S4 E9 | 14:03
Weathered
Was This Really a 1 in 700,000,000,000 Year Event?!
Antarctic sea ice is so low it is breaking every model.
Episode: S4 E8 | 12:11
Weathered
What's the One Thing You Can Do To Survive a Tsunami?
So, what is the most important factor determining whether or not YOU survive a tsunami?
Episode: S4 E7 | 12:07
Funding for WEATHERED is provided by the National Science Foundation.
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Weathered Season 4
  • Weathered Season 3
  • Weathered Season 2
  • Weathered Season 1
Watch 10:42
Weathered
Earth’s Climate Has Always Changed. Why All the Fuss?
Earth's climate has varied widely over its history so why do a few degrees concern us now?
Episode: S4 E6 | 10:42
Watch 12:02
Weathered
Why Are So Many of Gray Whales Washing Ashore?
Is this mass die-off of gray whales a warning sign for us all?
Episode: S4 E5 | 12:02
Watch 9:39
Weathered
Cool Us or Kill Us? Did Geoengineering Cause a Huge Famine?
As we contemplate solar geoengineering, we need to look at the risks first.
Episode: S4 E4 | 9:39
Watch 12:10
Weathered
We Found the Worst Weather on Earth
Where is the most extreme weather on planet earth? We'll tell you!
Episode: S4 E3 | 12:10
Watch 12:45
Weathered
These Diseases Love a Warmer World But Which Should We Worry
Disease-carrying insects are spreading as the planet warms.
Episode: S4 E1 | 12:45
Watch 10:58
Weathered
Is Earth's Largest Heat Transfer Really Shutting Down?
What is the likelihood that the AMOC will collapse, and what would the consequences be?
Episode: S4 E2 | 10:58
Watch 10:34
Weathered
Extreme Wet Bulb Events Are on the Rise
Wet bulb temperatures are on the rise. And they can kill.
Episode: S3 E16 | 10:34
Watch 12:13
Weathered
Why Is The U.S. Warming Faster Than Average?
The US is warming 68% faster than the global average. Why?
Episode: S3 E15 | 12:13
Watch 13:33
Weathered
Could We Have More Blackouts With a Greener Grid?
As weather gets more extreme and climate change accelerates, how will we green the grid?
Episode: S3 E14 | 13:33
Watch 11:59
Weathered
What Could Thousand of Mysterious Whales Tell Us About Our
Learn about what some of the unexpected consequences might be from the warming Arctic.
Episode: S3 E13 | 11:59
Watch 11:49
Weathered
Is Permafrost the Climate Tipping Point of No Return?
Our earth's permafrost is thawing and it could change our entire climate.
Episode: S3 E12 | 11:49
Watch 13:19
Weathered
What is the Riskiest Region in the US as the Climate Changes
Climate change is making many places riskier to live. We investigate the trends.
Episode: S3 E11 | 13:19
Watch 13:18
Weathered
Have We Made Any Progress on Climate Change? Here's The Data
We want to see if we're still headed towards an apocalypse or if new policies have helped.
Episode: S3 E10 | 13:18
Watch 11:31
Weathered
What's The Deepest Storm Surge In History?
We tell the story behind the best video we’ve ever seen and why it matters.
Episode: S3 E9 | 11:31
Watch 11:01
Weathered
This Is Why Worse Droughts Mean WAY Worse Floods
We unravel the role that climate change truly plays in our erratic weather patterns.
Episode: S3 E8 | 11:01
Watch 12:12
Weathered
Here's Exactly What to Do When the Next Megaquake Hits
We tell you what experts think is the best way to survive this inevitable disaster.
Episode: S3 E7 | 12:12
Watch 13:28
Weathered
What Will Earth Look Like When These 6 Tipping Points Hit?
We look at 6 major candidates on how they are all interconnected and influence each other.
Episode: S3 E5 | 13:28
Watch 11:20
Weathered
What Will Life Look Like as MAJOR Rivers Run Dry?
We discuss how water is actually used in agriculture and the future of irrigation.
Episode: S3 E6 | 11:20
Watch 11:15
Weathered
This Policy Predicts Where People Will Die
New research illuminates how a century of Redlining contributed to this deadly inequality.
Episode: S3 E4 | 11:15
Watch 10:15
Weathered
Is This the Real Reason More Homes Are Burning in Wildfires?
Wildfires have been consuming homes at a staggering pace over recent years.
Episode: S3 E3 | 10:15
Watch 9:15
Weathered
How Hurricane History Has Hidden What's Coming
Why haven’t we seen a clear signal from climate change in the hurricane record?
Episode: S3 E2 | 9:15
Watch 10:33
Weathered
Do You Need a Gun to Survive the Next Disaster?
Life on the ground following natural disasters is often chaotic and scary.
Episode: S3 E1 | 10:33
Watch 12:13
Weathered
The Doomsday Glacier Is Collapsing…Who Is Most at Risk?
If Thwaites Glacier melts it could rise sea levels by 2 feet which can have dire effects.
Episode: S2 E10 | 12:13
Watch 7:34
Weathered
World Record Hail: Water Droplet To Wrecking Ball
We learn how hail is formed and the damage they can cause.
Episode: S2 E3 | 7:34
Watch 9:12
Weathered
This Is the Safest Place to Live as the Climate Changes
We look at the effect of climate on future migration patterns in the US.
Episode: S2 E9 | 9:12
Watch 10:53
Weathered
Is Earth’s Greatest Threat...The Sun?
We learn how solar weather can affect the grid and what we can do to prepare.
Episode: S2 E8 | 10:53
Watch 9:47
Weathered
Is This the Real Reason Weather is Getting Wilder?
We learn why our weather is spiraling out of control and what might be in store.
Episode: S2 E7 | 9:47
Watch 10:43
Weathered
Could The Next Blackout Be More Deadly Than Katrina?
Could a power grid failure during an extreme weather event be the most deadly weather?
Episode: S2 E6 | 10:43
Watch 8:20
Weathered
How Volcanic Lightning Is Making the World a Safer Place
We learn how using volcano eruptions can be used to detect other natural phenomena.
Episode: S2 E5 | 8:20
Watch 8:50
Weathered
Surprising Truth Behind Planting Trees and Climate Change
We can learn about forest carbon sinks and the groundbreaking research in sequestration.
Episode: S2 E4 | 8:50
Watch 7:26
Weathered
Is The Dust Bowl Happening Again?
We explore the growing threat of dust storms.
Episode: S2 E2 | 7:26
Watch 10:02
Weathered
Extreme Wildfire: Deadly, but Not for the Climate?
Does fire affect climate change? What about extreme wildfire behavior?
Episode: S2 E1 | 10:02
Watch 10:51
Weathered
How America’s Hottest City is Innovating to Survive
In this episode, we delve into the latest science of the “urban heat island” effect.
Episode: S1 E10 | 10:51
Watch 10:09
Weathered
Tornado Warning: Survive Nature's Wildest Winds
We discuss the devastating power of tornadoes and how to prepare your homes for them.
Episode: S1 E8 | 10:09
Watch 10:02
Weathered
The Rising Toll of Floods
We explore cost-effective solutions that you can take to harden your home.
Episode: S1 E9 | 10:02
Watch 10:43
Weathered
The Cascadia Earthquake: America’s Worst Disaster?
What can we expect when the “Big One” does hit?
Episode: S1 E7 | 10:43
Watch 6:06
Weathered
Disaster Preparedness 101
If 2020 taught us anything, it’s that we are ALL vulnerable to natural disasters.
Episode: S1 E6 | 6:06