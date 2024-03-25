Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Weathered Season 4
-
Weathered Season 3
-
Weathered Season 2
-
Weathered Season 1
2024 was the warmest winter on record, so winter storms are a thing of the past, right?
Antarctic sea ice is so low it is breaking every model.
So, what is the most important factor determining whether or not YOU survive a tsunami?
Earth's climate has varied widely over its history so why do a few degrees concern us now?
Is this mass die-off of gray whales a warning sign for us all?
As we contemplate solar geoengineering, we need to look at the risks first.
Where is the most extreme weather on planet earth? We'll tell you!
Disease-carrying insects are spreading as the planet warms.
What is the likelihood that the AMOC will collapse, and what would the consequences be?
Wet bulb temperatures are on the rise. And they can kill.
The US is warming 68% faster than the global average. Why?
As weather gets more extreme and climate change accelerates, how will we green the grid?
Learn about what some of the unexpected consequences might be from the warming Arctic.
Our earth's permafrost is thawing and it could change our entire climate.
Climate change is making many places riskier to live. We investigate the trends.
We want to see if we're still headed towards an apocalypse or if new policies have helped.
We tell the story behind the best video we’ve ever seen and why it matters.
We unravel the role that climate change truly plays in our erratic weather patterns.
We tell you what experts think is the best way to survive this inevitable disaster.
We look at 6 major candidates on how they are all interconnected and influence each other.
We discuss how water is actually used in agriculture and the future of irrigation.
New research illuminates how a century of Redlining contributed to this deadly inequality.
Wildfires have been consuming homes at a staggering pace over recent years.
Why haven’t we seen a clear signal from climate change in the hurricane record?
Life on the ground following natural disasters is often chaotic and scary.
If Thwaites Glacier melts it could rise sea levels by 2 feet which can have dire effects.
We learn how hail is formed and the damage they can cause.
We look at the effect of climate on future migration patterns in the US.
We learn how solar weather can affect the grid and what we can do to prepare.
We learn why our weather is spiraling out of control and what might be in store.
Could a power grid failure during an extreme weather event be the most deadly weather?
We learn how using volcano eruptions can be used to detect other natural phenomena.
We can learn about forest carbon sinks and the groundbreaking research in sequestration.
We explore the growing threat of dust storms.
Does fire affect climate change? What about extreme wildfire behavior?
In this episode, we delve into the latest science of the “urban heat island” effect.
We discuss the devastating power of tornadoes and how to prepare your homes for them.
We explore cost-effective solutions that you can take to harden your home.
What can we expect when the “Big One” does hit?
If 2020 taught us anything, it’s that we are ALL vulnerable to natural disasters.