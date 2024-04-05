Weekend Escapes

Host Richard Wiese visits Mill City Park in Franklin, NH, New England’s first whitewater park, for a day of whitewater rafting and boogie boarding. In Maine, co-host Amy Traverso harvests lobsters on Penobscot Bay and cooks them up at the five-star Camden Harbour Inn. In Vermont, we visit Red House founders Britt and Matt Witt to learn the story behind their iconic handmade waxed canvas bags.