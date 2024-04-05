Weekend Escapes

Extras
Newport, Rhode Island and a classic New England general store.
French-New England dishes from Jacques Pépin. Ducati motorcycles made in New England.
Breakfast at Pickering House Inn. Winter skiing and surfing in Maine. Floral designs.
Biddeford, a rising food town. Farming collective in Vermont. Nantucket weaving tradition.
Bangs Island Mussels, Arethusa Farm and a visit to the Trapp Family Lodge.
Tanglewood music festival and an artists’ colony in Peterborough, New Hampshire.
Strawbery Banke Museum. Ice fishing derby on Lake Winnipesaukee and a historic ski jump.
Mayfair Farm in New Hampshire. Baking desserts in Vermont with Gesine Bullock Prado.
Glazy Susan doughnuts. Climbing Mt. Monadnock. Sauces from Wozz! Kitchen Creations.
A look at Nubble Light in Maine. Boston’s famed North End. Vermont’s Farmhouse Pottery.
The East Coast's largest horse ranch, dunes of Sandy Neck Beach and a local painter.
The Cross New Hampshire Adventure Trail, beach plum jam and Lubec, Maine.
Explore a variety of handmade New England goods including handcrafted caramels.
Glamping in Maine. Fishing in Mystic, Connecticut. A tour of Duparquet Copper Cookware.
