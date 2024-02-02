Becky and the Bard/Monkey Robot Showdown

Violet and Becky compete for the coveted role of Juliet to play opposite the dreamy Hunter Throbheart in Romeo and Juliet. Violet is cast as Juliet while Becky is the understudy. When the Energy Monster captures Violet, Becky must chose between the role of a lifetime and saving her friend./The city is hosting the Big Checker Championship and Bob has to go against Tobey's Robot, the Checkmate 3000!