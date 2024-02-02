Time Out with Two-Brains/Dr. WordGirl-Brains

It's Becky's turn to take home the class pet – a hairy, scary, crawly tarantula named Shaggy. Though she is afraid of the spider, it’s her responsibility to care for him, which means when Dr. Two-Brains reveals his latest cheesy crime, Shaggy comes along. / Dr. Two-Brains realizes his vault of cheese is going to expire and decides the only way to save his beloved cheese is to freeze time.