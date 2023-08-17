Bampy Battles Bots/Truth, Revision, and the Lexicon Way

The Botsfords couldn't be more excited to have Bampy, Becky and TJ's grandfather, visit! Becky is thrilled to see him until he tells her that he used to fight robots better than WordGirl. / Mr. Big tries a new form of mind control by taking over the school's newspaper, the"Daily Rag". With his misleading articles and city-wide contests, Mr. Big threatens to reveal WordGirl's secret identity.