Becky Knows Best/As Something as Something

TJ entered himself in the school writing contest, and Becky is thrilled. But TJ doesn’t want Becky’s help. He wants to do it alone. / It’s the first official Botsford family De-Clutter Day. Mrs. Botsford is eager to bring some of the more valuable things down to the new game show “As Something As Something” hosted by everyone’s favorite villain, Seymour Smooth. Will WordGirl stop Seymour?